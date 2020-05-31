Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

