Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.