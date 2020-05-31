Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.