HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

