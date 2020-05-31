Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

