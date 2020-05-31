Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.22 and a 200 day moving average of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

