TCF National Bank Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

