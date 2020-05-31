Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

