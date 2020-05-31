Sawyer & Company Inc Has $8.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

