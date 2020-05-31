Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 632,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 16,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 835.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 51,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

