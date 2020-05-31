First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,817 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $204,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

