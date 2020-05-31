WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

ZBH stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

