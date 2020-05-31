Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,604 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

