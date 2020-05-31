Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Chase worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chase by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chase by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $99.65 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.