Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 600 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $74.14 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $972.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.