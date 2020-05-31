Blair William & Co. IL Has $746,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of HAL opened at $11.75 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

