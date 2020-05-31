Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.26.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,754 shares of company stock worth $64,065,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 215.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.