Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $362.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.