Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

