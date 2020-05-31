Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $40,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 453,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.