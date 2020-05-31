Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Altice USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

