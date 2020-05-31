Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

WRI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

