Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Noble Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

NYSE NBL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.