Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

