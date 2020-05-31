Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.11 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

