Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $162,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

