Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $223.90 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

