Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Lattice Semiconductor also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.