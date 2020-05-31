Private Ocean LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 835.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

