Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

