Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

