Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71,037 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $684,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

