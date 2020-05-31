KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,773 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $44,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.