Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $24.65 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

