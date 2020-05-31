Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IES were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IES by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 5.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $23.40 on Friday. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $493.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter.

IESC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

