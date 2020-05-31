Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,394,000 after buying an additional 142,524 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after buying an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.