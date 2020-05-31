Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

