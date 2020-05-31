Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

