Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.42 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,108. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

