SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.54% of SmartFinancial worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. SmartFinancial Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 3,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $271,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

