WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

