Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,193 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $19.55 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

