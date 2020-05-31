14,217 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.