Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.44 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $114.00 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.