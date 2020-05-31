Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alico by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.09 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.91.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

