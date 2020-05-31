Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,800 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.71 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.77. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.