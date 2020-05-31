Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,716 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 700,823 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $41,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after buying an additional 268,925 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

