Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $95.34 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

