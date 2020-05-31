Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

