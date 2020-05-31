Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,765 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after buying an additional 382,909 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $88,770.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,271 shares of company stock worth $1,422,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.