Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,347. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

